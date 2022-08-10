Show professionalism to retain good venues

I like the National Arts Council's (NAC) new e-service portal, which allows buskers to book slots on a first come, first served basis. This solves the flaw of the previous system - where multiple buskers might show up at the same spot at the same time, causing a commotion.

However, we have been informed by NAC about sound complaints in some locations, such as AMK Hub/Jubilee Square. Recently, Yew Tee Square, a good busking spot, was also suspended due to complaints that the volume of the music was too loud, even though it was before 10pm.

My usual busking practice is to approach vendors nearby and tell them to let me know if my music is too loud and affecting their business. I would then adjust the volume.

I also make announcements that anyone who is affected by the volume can come forward to let me know. I would also do a soundcheck to assess the level of loudness.

This is basic courtesy and shows our professionalism as buskers.

I hope my fellow buskers will do the same so that our busking spots will not be taken away, and it will be easier for NAC to negotiate with venues for more spots.

Some of us busk for a living, some for supplemental income, some for passion and some for opportunities to be discovered. I am sure all buskers hope that NAC can secure more spots for us so that we can have more chances to busk.

Teo Khiam Huat