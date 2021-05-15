Businesses driven by profit, not saving the earth

I totally agree with all the good suggestions raised by Mr Prakash Natarajan concerning technological waste (Make manufacturers take electrical and electronic products back at end of life cycle, May 5).

The router of my copier bought in 2014 is no longer able to run on the latest spectrum, and the only way I could use my copier was by connecting a USB cable from my laptop to it.

Alas, that version of the USB cable is itself now obsolete.

"Planned obsolescence" may be a savvy business strategy to get consumers to continue spending, but it hurts those who cannot afford to keep buying new products.

When I was growing up in the 1960s, I saw my mother frequently take her only cooking pot and pan, which had holes due to wear and tear, to roadside welders for mending.

As a result, she continued to use her only two pieces of cookware to prepare food for the entire household of eight members for 20 years.

Profit-driven businesses have no regard for the devastating consequences their actions may have on the environment.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon