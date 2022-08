I see a sign in some (but not all) public buses reminding commuters not to talk during their journey.

Who is responsible for enforcement when people blatantly ignore the advisory and talk on their phones, sometimes for a very long time and, on occasion, quite loudly?

Bus drivers seem to be indifferent to such violations.

Other commuters are helpless to do anything without support from the bus driver, especially if the bus they are in does not display this sign.

Dasgupta Sudhansu Ranjan