Keep full-body wrap ads, please

I was delighted to see public buses with full-body wraps as part of the Chingay50 celebrations.

Many people took to social media to share how wonderful these buses look.

The campaign, which lasts till Sunday, features 20 buses wrapped to resemble floats from the past Chingay parades.

Public buses with full wrap-around advertisements used to ply the roads of Singapore until about five or six years ago.

Nowadays, the advertisements cover only a fraction of the bus.

The Chingay50 campaign has proven that full-body wraps are dearly missed by Singaporeans, and can still be applied to our buses. I look forward to the permanent return of public buses with full-body wraps.

Teng Wei Jien

