Include more factors in service quality

After reading about how much the so-called network capacity factor (NCF) could have affected bus and train fare increases, I believe that a different measure of service quality should be incorporated into the fare review formula (Look beyond fare formula for a sustainable public transport system, Aug 18).

NCF doesn't consider unpredictable situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic. If it had been used in the fare review last year, fares would have gone through the roof.

A service quality component should incorporate factors such as journey time and waiting time, especially for buses, rather than actual transport usage.

I hope that the fare review this year will not lead to too large an increase.

Muhammad Syauqi Raduan, 17

Pre-university 1 student