Extended roof more useful than plant cover

The Land Transport Authority has announced that 150 bus stops will be fitted with green roofs to reduce ambient heat.

However, I feel a green roof is not essential, as most commuters will not stay for long at the bus stop.

LTA should instead provide all bus stops with extended roofs (similar to the bus stop outside Ang Mo Kio MRT station) so that commuters will not get wet when boarding or alighting when it is raining.

This would also be helpful for bus drivers when they have to set up the platform access for wheelchair users.

Ng Choon Hong

