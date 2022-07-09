Needs of all users have to be balanced

We refer to Mr Hui Kong Leong's suggestion to install safety bollards at the sides of busy bus stops (Have bollards at the sides of bus stops to protect alighting commuters from cyclists, July 6).

The Land Transport Authority has been continuously improving accessibility at our public transport facilities to better serve all commuters, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and families travelling with young children.

As there is limited space around the bus stop, it is important to balance the needs of various user groups.

Instead of installing bollards, which would impede movement for parents with strollers, the elderly and those in wheelchairs, safety features have been implemented at the approach of selected bus stops to remind cyclists to slow down and watch out for pedestrians.

These include "Slow" markings, rumble strips or guiding lines to guide cyclists to cycle behind bus stops. We are also implementing new cycling paths islandwide, and where possible, will route them behind bus stops.

On their part, cyclists are reminded to be gracious and give way to more vulnerable users. When approaching crowded areas, they should slow down and, if necessary, dismount and push their devices.

With everyone doing our part to keep our paths safe, we can build a safe and inclusive transport system together.

Chan Boon Fui

Group Director, Active Mobility Group

Land Transport Authority