Bus lanes often underutilised

I think it is time the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reviews the use of bus lanes during the morning and evening peak hours.

I understand the desire for traffic on bus lanes to flow smoothly so that public buses can keep to their schedules.

However, I often observe an underutilised bus lane next to regular lanes choked with traffic for a long stretch.

I propose that cars carrying at least two (this number can be raised to whatever LTA deems appropriate) people be allowed to use bus lanes during their hours of operation. This would let the bus lanes be better used as well as improve traffic flow in regular lanes.

LTA could run a small-scale trial before deciding whether to implement this more widely.

Marc Sew