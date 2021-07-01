Customer service

Bus captain gave passenger free mask

  • Published
    1 hour ago

As I was about to board bus service 186 last Saturday, I suddenly realised that I had forgotten my mask.

This was at the Kim Keat Road bus stop, opposite the National Kidney Foundation.

I gestured to the bus captain, Mr Aw of bus licence number SBS8920T, that I had forgotten my mask and signalled to him that he could move on.

But I was pleasantly surprised when he asked me to board the bus and promptly gave me a free mask with a smile.

I greatly appreciated the gesture because otherwise I would have missed my course.

The bus captain's kindness was laudable, and I must congratulate SBS Transit for service that makes travelling on the bus a pleasant experience.

Ong Soon Leong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 01, 2021, with the headline 'Bus captain gave passenger free mask'.
