Continue to raise awareness among students, staff and parents

Apart from cases reported in the media, it is likely that many other cases of bullying exist. Victims could be afraid to come forward, or have had their concerns dismissed by the adults in their lives.

They might already be experiencing low self-esteem due to differences in physical appearance or learning differences such as dyslexia.

Bullying could lead to emotional pain and helplessness that further lower their self-worth. Some victims might also worry that reporting may backfire and result in even greater harassment.

There is a need to continue raising awareness among students, staff and parents. Students should understand that apart from physical violence, bullying can also take more subtle forms like body-shaming, ostracising and belittling. Students should know what safe channels are available to report bullying incidents, and feel assured that reports would be investigated. They also need to know the consequences of bullying to deter such behaviour.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has put policies in place to ensure a peer support culture, counselling support and efforts to engage parents in and out of school (Bullying unacceptable and has no place in schools: MOE, Aug 20). It is encouraging and comforting to know that students' welfare is being taken care of.

Apart from MOE's efforts to address bullying in schools, parents must also be involved since students spend a significant amount of time outside of school. Parents should recognise signs that their child is in distress, being bullied or bullying others. They should also be given suggestions on ways to educate, discipline and support their child in bullying situations.

The Dyslexia Association of Singapore has developed an initiative to raise awareness about such topics through a child-safety framework which incorporates thematic lessons. The framework also guides staff to identify signs of bullying and on ways to respond to bullying situations according to the school's standard operating procedure or on a case-by-case basis. Support through para-counselling is also available.

Staff and parents have to work closely together to address such sensitive issues in a timely manner.

Schools should be a safe and nurturing environment for all students. We urge everyone to continue to advocate zero tolerance for bullying in all schools.

Rachel Tham Yi Ning

Educational Therapist

Dyslexia Association of Singapore