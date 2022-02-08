Give kids a way to report it anonymously

Ms Kuik Tze Yin suggested in her Forum letter that to prevent bullying in schools, adults should set the best examples for the young (Be better people, so children don't become bullies, Feb 5).

Another way to reduce bullying in schools is to set up a hotline or a feedback box on the school premises for students to report bullying anonymously.

Those who are bullied or who witness bullying are often afraid to report it to the authorities due to fear of retribution by the bullies.

Hence, providing an avenue for reporting incidents of bullying anonymously would help put a stop to bullying before it escalates.

Lee Yim May