Fight the issue as a society

As a society, we must all play our part to fight bullying.

Parents can develop close bonds with their children and monitor their well-being. As soon as they realise something is wrong, they must talk to their children about it. Teachers must also do the same.

Even victims have a part to play. They must be brave and upfront with their trusted guardians about bullying.

While bullies are often the villains, we must consider their reasons for bullying others. Some may do so because of personal insecurity issues or because they are afraid others will bully them if they are seen as weak.

Together, we can fight bullying and win.

Avishi Gurnani, 11

Primary 6 pupil