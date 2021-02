With the new dedicated facility to provide for safe business travel at the Singapore Expo (New facility opens in Changi to provide for safe business travel, Feb 19), it is now possible to consider turning Changi Airport into a world-class aviation metropolis, or aerotropolis.

Jewel Changi Airport could be an anchor component. Other components that could complement it include a monorail system or a large hospital for the international community.

Hua Tye Swee