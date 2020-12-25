Build one in Bukit Batok town

Many are pleased with the recent Unesco affirmation of Singapore's hawker culture (Singapore's hawker culture finds place on Unesco heritage list, Dec 17).

While Housing Board towns like Bedok are served by more than one hawker centre with cheap and good food, residents in Bukit Batok have been served by only air-conditioned foodcourts and/or coffee shops.

We pay more for our food and drinks at coffee shops and air-conditioned foodcourts because of the higher rental, as compared with the prices at hawker centres.

The savings derived from when a family dines at a hawker centre can add up to a substantial amount.

To further champion our hawker culture, aspiring and established hawkers should be given assistance to advance their careers.

Building a new hawker centre with reasonably lower rent would be one way to assist them. Operating a hawker stall in the heartland, where there is ample foot traffic, would provide a steady source of income for them.

Bukit Batok Central has a sheltered carpark on top of its bus interchange.

This is a good place to build a hawker centre and would benefit residents and hawkers.

Tan Wee Chung