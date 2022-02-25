Budget 2022

Self-employed Singaporeans could use some help

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I commend the Government for planning to spend an average of $1.8 billion a year over the next five years, or $9 billion in total, to co-fund the wage increases of lower-wage Singaporean and permanent resident workers (Employers to get up to 50% subsidy for pay increases for lower-wage workers, Feb 19).

In a similar vein, it would be good for the Government to look after the interests of self-employed Singaporeans.

Food delivery personnel, taxi drivers, hawkers, remisiers, insurance agents, property agents, home bakers and others are also facing hardship as the economy is not firing on all cylinders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2020 Resilience Budget, the Government gave each eligible self-employed Singaporean a total cash payout of $9,000.

This was a boon to many self-employed Singaporeans, who were thankful for the care and concern shown by the Government.

A similar payout this year would help many self-employed Singaporeans who are still bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

I'm not advocating regular government handouts. We should be able to stand on our own feet once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Let's build a unified Singapore where all Singaporeans benefit from the country's prosperity.

S. Nallakaruppan

President

Society of Remisiers (Singapore)

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 25, 2022, with the headline Self-employed Singaporeans could use some help. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top