Retirees living in private properties largely left out

Pioneer and Merdeka generation retirees who live in private properties purchased long ago will receive far less from the Household Support Package than seniors living in Housing Board flats, due to the annual value of their homes, even though many of these properties are modest ones (Households to get more rebates, CDC vouchers to fight inflation, Feb 19).

These retirees live on their savings. They are not property speculators and would rather stay in neighbourhoods they are familiar with than downsize to an HDB flat.

The impending goods and services tax (GST) and property tax increases will further burden them.

Why not base the cash payout and utilities rebate components under the GST Voucher scheme on household income or income tax payable rather than type of housing?

As for the quantum for the cash payout to those residing in homes with annual values of between $13,000 and $21,000, the ceiling of $21,000 is too low.

Ng Suan Eng

