Channel resources to existing projects instead of launching new ones

I refer to the article, "HDB flat buyers in 3 BTO projects frustrated by fresh delays just months before completion" (April 11).

I bought a Woodleigh Village Build-To-Order (BTO) flat that was launched in November 2016.

It was scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of last year, but after two rounds of delays, it is now scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

My question is, why is the Housing Board launching new BTO projects when so many other existing projects are being delayed?

HDB should look into reallocating manpower and supplies to overcome the critical issues delaying existing projects.

We have been renting an apartment since we sold our flat in 2020.

As we are seniors with no income, the delays mean that rental costs will continue to erode our savings.

I have also noticed that some projects that were launched after Woodleigh Village have been progressing more quickly.

Quah Siew Hong