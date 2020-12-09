Forum: Bring back house visits by police to check on seniors living alone

I agree with Dr William Wan that the recent news of the elderly woman dying at home alone without anyone knowing is not only profoundly depressing, but also says a lot about the society we are living in (Am I my neighbour's keeper? The tragedy of those who die alone, Dec 7).

We live in a First World country with a superb government, living standards and environment. However, all this exemplary hardware becomes meaningless and hollow if everyone goes about caring only about his own business.

Dr Wan mentioned some interesting points to address the problems. I think another viable solution would be to revive the regular house-to-house visits by police officers that were initiated by the neighbourhood police post (NPP) system many years ago.

As a retired police officer, I remember serving in the now-defunct Kuo Chuan NPP and having to make regular house visits to HDB blocks in Toa Payoh during the 1980s.

Though it was tedious work, it served an important role for the police to know who lived in each unit and what problems they faced. We also knew who was living alone and referred those with problems to social services if the need arose.

I remember how residents treated the neighbourhood police officers as friends that they could chat with and provide valuable information to.

The community police officers' regular house visits provided an extra layer of assurance in ensuring that the elderly did not live or die in isolation.

These elderly residents could at least be comforted, knowing that there would be someone who cared enough to knock on their doors to check on them.

Seah Yam Meng