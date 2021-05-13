Bouquets: Wrong address, but SingPost delivered letter

After completing my doctorate in the United States, I came to Singapore to spend some time with my family.

To go back to the US, I needed an important immigration document that was being shipped here to me.

But I realised that the apartment number on the shipped letter was wrong.

Singapore Post said it could help me once the document reached Singapore.

As the tracking service did not show any updates on my letter, I contacted the United States Postal Service, which said the document was probably lost.

I was, therefore, pleasantly surprised when Amin from SingPost's Tampines branch came to my house with the document to verify the address.

Thank you, SingPost, for being so efficient, and Amin, who went out of his way to check and deliver the document.

Aalekhya Reddam