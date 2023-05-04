Bouquets: World-class care at SGH during knee surgery

I had a partial knee operation done recently at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

As this was my first time undergoing any form of surgery, I was naturally filled with anxiety.

Notwithstanding the daily hive of activity at SGH, the staff were fully professional every step of the way in ensuring I was comfortable. Every staff member I interacted with – from admission to my time at Outram Community Hospital – explained in detail what was involved in my treatment, and the handovers from one section to another were seamless.

SGH was ranked ninth among more than 2,300 hospitals in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 annual ranking. Indeed, I experienced world-class care from Dr Pang Hee Nee and his SGH team.

Jude Ang Hock Guan