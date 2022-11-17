Bouquets: Wonderful service from vaccination centre staff

I went to the joint testing and vaccination centre at 8 Lower Delta Road on Nov 11 to get my second Covid-19 booster shot.

I use a quad stick for walking. The centre’s staff helped me with my bags, stabilised the chairs before I sat on them, and ushered me all the way. At the vaccination certificate collection point, a staff member came forward to pass the certificate to me.

And although the main entrance was locked, security staff arranged for me to wait in a seat set up by them, and for my taxi to drive in.

I am grateful for the wonderful service rendered by the centre’s staff. I hope the Ministry of Health will recognise their efforts to make the place disability-friendly.

Png Chiew Hong