Bouquets: Woman took care of me when I fainted in mall

I am 69 years old. On April 8, I fainted in a women's toilet at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

When I regained consciousness, I saw a woman with long hair, dressed in a black retail sales uniform, helping me. She spoke to me in Mandarin and English. That is all I gathered before the ambulance arrived.

She had contacted my son and alerted security to call for an ambulance. While waiting for the ambulance, she kept comforting me, wiping my face as I was perspiring. She stayed with me until the ambulance took me to the hospital.

When I was discharged from hospital, I went back to the shopping centre, determined to find this good Samaritan. After several attempts I found her - Natalia is a staff member of Chanel in Takashimaya.

I am so glad that she helped me. She is indeed a rare gem.

Peggy Lee Kim Neo