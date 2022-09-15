Bouquets: Vimo Services an inclusive platform for wheelchair users

Last Friday, I attended former Nominated MP and social advocate Anthea Ong's book launch at Parliament House.

Being a wheelchair user, I booked Vimo Services - a ride-hailing wheelchair transport provider - to take me to the event. This was the second time I had used this service.

Both trips were easy to book via the phone app, and it is one of the most user-friendly services I have used.

The drivers were very accommodating and friendly, and were very familiar with utilising the accessible ramps and hydraulic lifts to transport me into their wheelchair-accessible vehicles with minimal fuss.

It is arguably the most affordable and inclusive platform for wheelchair users who are unable to take traditional private-hire transport in Singapore.

Instead of charging a flat rate like most wheelchair transport providers, its fares are tiered to distance covered and calculated in advance so clients do not get any fee shock.

Vimo Services continues to serve marginalised communities, especially the non-ambulant population which includes my ailing grandparents and me.

I wish them the very best for the future.

Shalom Lim Ern Rong