Bouquets: Two helped stranded mobility aid user

I am 70 and need a personal mobility vehicle to help me get around.

On Sept 10, as I was crossing a road, a wheel of my vehicle came off and I was stuck in the middle of the road.

Two kind strangers helped me push my vehicle to my destination, a nearby temple where I could unload my items and seek help to repair the wheel. It was not easy to push the mobility vehicle, missing a wheel, over the considerable distance.

I did not have a chance to thank the two men, one of whom had children waiting in his car as he helped me.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to them for helping a stranded stranger.

Kng Beng Tech