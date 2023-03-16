Bouquets: Two good Samaritans came to woman’s aid after fall

Last Saturday at about 4pm, I fell while crossing the road at the junction of Shenton Way and McCallum Street. As I could not pick myself up due to pain from leg cramp, I crawled to the grass verge for safety.

After I sat there for about 10 minutes, a cyclist stopped to ask if I was all right. Worried that I could be severely dehydrated, he went across the road to buy me a drink and a banana. He stayed with me and refused payment.

Then a car came to a halt beside me. A Grab driver had seen me fall when he was waiting for the light to change, and came back to check on me. He took me home, refused payment and made sure there was someone to meet me.

I want to commend these two good Samaritans, driver Joel and cyclist Ruzman, for their kindness and compassion to a 70-year-old woman. I am grateful they stopped and came to my aid.

Lim Swee Neo