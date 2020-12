Kudos to Ms Lydia Chin Kai Jie for demonstrating how principles should always triumph over profits (A tutor's thoughts: Choose study-life balance for kids, Nov 27).

Her advice to a parent that her child did not need more lessons showed her dedication to her students, not to the economics of her profession.

That is an admirable quality that professionals in other fields can emulate.

Thank you, Ms Chin.

Lee Seong Wee