I recently provided feedback to Ang Mo Kio Town Council on pigeon droppings in front of the lifts at Block 630 Hougang Avenue 8.

Within three weeks, mesh wires and spikes were installed to prevent pigeons from nesting.

Stains caused by the droppings were also cleaned up.

I commend the town council officers, especially Ms Sally Ong and her team, who put residents first in delivering municipal services.

Hui Kong Leong