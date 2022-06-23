Bouquets: Thumbs up to the 3 Ds that Fandi swears by

The Sunday Times' Father's day article on Fandi Ahmad's family made for an interesting read (Fandi Ahmad's sons live by dad's values, in life and on the field; June 19).

I am fascinated by how Fandi swears by the three Ds: determination, dedication and discipline. These are certainly applicable to everyone's everyday lives.

His efforts to inculcate values in his children from a young age, to respect the elderly, family, friends, teachers, coaches and players, are also commendable.

His youngest son Iryan, who is only 16, is waiting in the wings of the soccer stage, and I am confident he will eventually join his brothers in donning Singapore colours.

Bennie Cheok