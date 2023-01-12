Bouquets: The way FairPrice cashiers handle their jobs and treat customers is impressive

I would like to thank the management and staff of FairPrice supermarkets. The supermarkets are well stocked, and the staff are patient and efficient in dealing with the Chinese New Year crowd.

Especially impressive are the cashiers, who have to handle the accumulation and redemption of Linkpoints. Their job has been made tougher now that people are using their Community Development Council vouchers. They also need to render assistance to some of us who are not digitally savvy.

When I visited the FairPrice outlet at Eastpoint Mall on Jan 9, the items I took to the cashier added up to $5 short of the $55 needed to receive a $6 FairPrice voucher in return. The cashier told me that he would hold my purchases while I looked for items that would make up that difference, and when I returned with an item that cost $16, he highlighted to me that it was much more than was needed to get the voucher.

Let us do our part by saying a sincere thank you to cashiers.

Tan Li Fong