Bouquets: The Singapore authorities helped resolve VTL confusion

My husband and I travelled to Fiji recently, and unfortunately were infected with Covid-19 just before our flight back on Jan 3.

The quarantine costs, transportation limitations and lack of access to medical care marred our trip.

To make matters worse, Singapore's suspension of the sale of new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights caused confusion in Fiji Airways, the only airline operating weekly Fiji-Singapore VTL flights.

When I tried to rebook my flight, I was told the only flights available were from Jan 24, after the VTL sales suspension was lifted from Jan 20. But as I held a VTL ticket bought before the suspension kicked in, I should have been allowed to change my flight even within the sales suspension period.

Thankfully, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stepped in and contacted the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), which then contacted Fiji Airways to help resolve this issue.

I am grateful to Ambassador Mary Seet-Cheng and Mr Philip Paul Peters from the ministry, as well as the team at CAAS for their help.

They helped alleviate the stress of being stranded in a foreign country during a difficult time.

Shirleen Ng