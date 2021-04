I thank everyone who helped my two sisters who were injured while using the escalator at Bedok Mall on April 6.

Being shocked and distraught, I failed to personally thank two men who rushed down to help, mall management and staff, security officers, women from a restaurant and shops who brought water, wet tissues and other items, and medics who came quickly.

An ambulance was also called for to take us to Changi General Hospital.

To all at the scene of the accident, many thanks again.

Marlene Yip