Bouquets: Thanks to Miss Universe Singapore's parents for making S'pore home

Congratulations to Miss Nandita Banna for placing in the top 16 of the Miss Universe pageant.

We should also acknowledge her parents' decision to move to Singapore more than 20 years ago, thanks to which we are now celebrating a Singaporean making it to the pageant's semi-finals after more than 30 years.

Miss Nandita may be one example among many second-generation Singaporeans born and raised here who are now contributing to our society.

I thank her parents for making Singapore their home and giving us their beautiful daughter.

Lee Yim May