Bouquets: Thanks to all who made awards ceremony a success

Updated
Published
1 min ago

On Nov 27, I was a participant at the National Day Awards ceremony, held at ITE College Central.

President Halimah Yacob stood for hours so that each medal was handed out to the more than 720 recipients, in recognition of their time and efforts in community and public service.

Assisting the event were the aides-de-camp. Hailing from groups like the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Institute of Technical Education students, they played a pivotal role in ensuring the event went well without hiccups.

I thank Madam Halimah, the aides-de-camp and the many others who made the evening’s awards ceremony a success.

Juliana Ang Hiok Lian

