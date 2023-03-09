Bouquets: Thankful that Singapore has been spared flood devastation

Singapore has experienced intense downpours recently, with a record daily total rainfall of 225.5mm in Kallang on Feb 28 (Monsoon surge leads to record rainfall in Kallang, March 2).

We should be very grateful that Singapore has not had to experience the kind of critical flood damage that has hit other countries.

I thank the many heroes who planned and constructed the drainage systems in Singapore.

My work as a medical doctor takes me to small coastal fishing villages in neighbouring countries. The relentless rise of sea levels, erosion of the seashore, and the threat to their homes and livelihoods are very real. I meet fishermen who labour to build their own sea dykes with sandbags, hurrying to do so before the next full moon brings on an extra high tide which will swamp their homes.

As a nation, we must be united in preparing for climate change. We should thank those who have protected our shores and those who continue to do so. We should also be proactive in becoming a climate-adaptable society.

There will be costly investments and major lifestyle changes will have to be made, but the costs will be much higher if we don’t.

Tan Lai Yong