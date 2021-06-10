Bouquets: Thankful for ban on unhealthy oils

I thank industry stakeholders and government officials for their commitment to providing healthier food in Singapore.

Starting from this month, partially hydrogenated oils, the main source of artificial trans fats, will be banned as an ingredient in all foods sold in Singapore.

Consumption of partially hydrogenated oils, used commonly in snacks and packaged foods, is linked to higher risk of heart diseases.

The plan to remove these oils was announced in March 2019. I am heartened that there are dedicated healthcare heroes, food industry manufacturers and supermarket management staff who work behind the scenes to give Singaporeans healthier food products.

With the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in more people eating more meals and snacks at home, the ban is very timely.

Tan Lai Yong