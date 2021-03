My diamond watch slipped from my wrist while I was travelling on bus service 32 from Decathlon in Chai Chee to Bedok Interchange on Jan 18.

I called the lost and found department at Bedok Interchange, and, thankfully, Mr Henry Ng was very helpful and patient.

He noted the description of my watch, and informed me that the bus captain had found it.

I thank the bus captain for his kindness and honesty.

Grace Tan Guat Mei