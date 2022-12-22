Bouquets: Swift and generous assistance from good Samaritans after a fall

On behalf of my 80-year-old mother, I want to thank the good Samaritans who helped her when she had a fall in Sixth Avenue on Nov 21.

After she tripped and fell on her face, her forehead was bleeding profusely. She was hurt and disoriented, and could not get up.

A helper with a little girl used tissues to help stop the bleeding.

A man and a young boy helped her up, and asked how else they could assist her.

They helped her call for her car and driver, but did not give their names.

She was taken to hospital, and has since made a full recovery.

My family would like to express our deep thanks to the people who helped her.

She could have been very seriously hurt if not for their swift and generous assistance.

My mother is elated to know that there are such kind people in Singapore, and feels fortunate to live in a place where strangers will readily come to her assistance when she needs it.

Usha Chandradas