Bouquets: Surrounded by care from good Samaritans in time of distress

I fell at the Hougang Street 61 carpark one Saturday evening, and injured my forehead and dislocated my shoulder.

A woman immediately attended to me and took me safely to the side of the carpark. Seeing that I needed medical assistance, she called for an ambulance. In the meantime, an Indian foreign worker helped me by wiping off the blood on my forehead.

Both good Samaritans ensured that I was able to brace myself while waiting for the ambulance.

The timely arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance and its well-trained team put me at ease. 

The nurses and doctors of the accident and emergency (A&E) department at Sengkang General Hospital made my condition more tolerable. I was impressed with the remarkable precision of the orthopaedic specialist.

Another patient at the A&E asked a nurse to give me a blanket. I appreciated the gesture, even though the nurse was already in the process of giving me one.

When I returned home, I was touched by the concern shown by my two neighbours.

I was able to only verbally thank the good Samaritans at the time. They made me feel as though I was surrounded by “angels” in my moment of distress. Kudos to all.

K. Ramakrishnan

