Bouquets: Students did community service, cleaned estate during holidays

I was pleasantly surprised when I looked out of my window in Pandan Gardens last week and saw a group of Commonwealth Secondary School students and a teacher cleaning the estate around blocks 409, 410 and 411.

I appreciate their civic work on a Saturday morning during the June holidays and want to compliment the school leaders, teachers in charge and all the students for contributing towards the creation of a caring community.

Thank you, Commonwealth Secondary School, for your service to the residents of Pandan Gardens.

Balasupramaniam Krishna