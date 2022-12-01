Bouquets: Stroke survivor lifted to the stands for a dose of local football

I am a two-time stroke survivor who needs a dose of local football to keep myself alive and kicking. I am physically challenged.

The Singapore Cup third-place play-off, between Albirex Niigata Singapore and Balestier Khalsa, and final, between Hougang United and Tampines Rovers, were held at the Jalan Besar Stadium recently.

Due to renovation works in the stands, the stadium’s passenger lift is currently unavailable.

Not wanting to miss out on the final two matches of what had been an interesting 2022 season, I got in touch with Mr Yazeen Buhari, general secretary of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), to ask if his organisation could assist me.

Mr Yazeen, FAS’ director of competitions Aloysius Emmanuel Vetha and their staff had me lifted to the stands on level two of the stadium while I was safely seated on my personal mobility aid.

Similar arrangements were made after the matches so that I could get home safely.

I would like to say a big thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who assisted in making me feel like a king.

Sukhvinderpal Singh