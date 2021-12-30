Bouquets: Strangers stepped up when sister fainted

On Dec 17 around noon, while crossing the road to Toa Payoh Polyclinic, my sister suddenly fainted and collapsed on the road.

I was too shocked to have the strength to lift her up.

A young man and woman quickly came to us. The woman helped to look out for traffic while the man helped me to lift my sister up.

We were struggling to move my sister to a safer place when another two men came to our aid.

We managed to carry my sister to the entrance of the polyclinic, where someone had prepared a wheelchair.

The woman looking out for traffic had even helped me to pick up my sister's spectacles.

My family and I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of these kind people. We really appreciate the kindness and help rendered that day.

Laura Kok