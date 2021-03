My family and I recently stayed at Conrad Centennial Singapore and it was one of the best staycations we have had.

The kids' club that is part of the family staycation package was the highlight of the stay. The children were entertained, and the scavenger hunt let the whole family gather clues and solve mysteries together.

The customer service from Mr Sheng Wen Chua and Ms Carol Loy was impeccable, too.

Sherry Ng