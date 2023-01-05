Bouquets: Staff member patiently guided us through application process

My wife and I recently visited Gardens by the Bay with our grandchild.

At the counter, we asked a staff member, Ms Cherie Tan, about the cost of a yearly membership, as it was our 28th visit to the place.

She showed us a chart with the list of prices. She agreed with us that buying the yearly membership made sense, since it is not much more expensive than the cost of a single visit for a senior, and we could visit as often as we liked within the one year.

She told us that we could apply for the membership immediately using our phones, but we found it too complicated. She then patiently guided my wife through the application process using her phone.

Although a queue was slowly forming, she continued to guide on until all three of us had our membership applications approved.

We feel very lucky and grateful to have met Ms Tan at the counter. She was so polite, patient and helpful to seniors like us.

Without her help, we might be paying a lot more for individual visits instead of the yearly pass.

Wee Gim Leong