Last Friday, I was at Outram Park MRT station when I discovered that I did not have my ez-link card with me and that the sale of standard tickets had ended.

I approached a staff member at the station and explained my problem. He kindly offered to let me take a ride for free.

He told me to ask the staff at my destination, Serangoon station, to let me through and that he would inform them to do so.

I greatly appreciate his understanding and help.

Tony Lim