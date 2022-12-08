Bouquets: Speedy recovery after surgery, thanks to medical team’s skill

I was admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Nov 18 for a day surgery for kidney stone removal.

Two rounds of shockwave treatment proved futile, and I had to undergo a procedure using a laser. But I was up and about later that day, with only some discomfort.

The surgery was made less traumatic and painful thanks to the impeccable skills of the medical team, led by Associate Professor John Yuen, and the nursing staff. They also aided in my speedy recovery.

I must congratulate the management of the SGH Urology Centre for putting together a wonderful team that serves with utmost efficiency, professionalism and selflessness. This includes the operation, administration, nursing and pharmacy staff.

Every time I visit, I see an endless stream of patients, yet the staff remain calm, meticulous and very professional in serving the public. This is indeed a world-class medical institution.

Ong Soon Leong