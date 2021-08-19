Bouquets: Son's teachers made a big difference in his learning journey

My family is gratified to have met several inspiring teachers from Yu Neng Primary School - from language teachers to form teachers to co-curricular activity instructors.

They do not just teach from books, they transform and inspire children.

When my child was 10, I met his higher Chinese teacher, Madam Tan, at a meet-the-parents session. She suggested my child drop higher Chinese so that he could thrive in normal Chinese classes.

We heeded her advice and two years on, we know we made the right decision and my child remains very interested in Chinese and enjoys his classes.

We are also grateful to his form teacher, Madam Ng, who was instrumental in helping us decide whether to pursue the direct school admission option for our child.

Singapore needs teachers like them, who offer a listening ear and provide timely motivation and pressure, and who strive to create an environment to allow children the space and time to grow.

Nurturing a child isn't easy. Without these teachers being part of my son's education journey, things would be different.

My child is not a top-performing student in an elite school but he always enjoys going to school, which is very important.

Lee Wee Sian