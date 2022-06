Recently, my son's passport needed to be renewed urgently so he could travel to Melaka to visit his then terminally ill grandmother.

I must admit that it was our fault that we did not keep track of the passport's expiry date and found out it had expired only when we needed it.

I am very grateful to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for prioritising the renewal of my son's passport and getting it done in time for my son to see his grandmother one last time.

Sim Lim Onn