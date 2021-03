I contacted the Singapore Land Authority about some matters on March 11 and Ms Zahariah attended to me.

Though she was working from home, she gave me her mobile number and also asked a colleague, Ms Rosa, to help me.

Ms Rosa advised me and was able to answer my question within two hours.

Both women provided a high level of customer service, which exceeded my expectations.

I am a happy customer - keep up the good standard.

Irene Low