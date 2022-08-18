Bouquets: Skill and courage of Red Lions team much admired

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will conduct a comprehensive review of the parachute jumps during the National Day Parade after a Red Lion parachutist was injured in a rough landing (SAF assessing NDP parachute jumps after Red Lion's injury, Aug 14).

This is a positive step that will boost the morale of SAF personnel who will feel assured that SAF is taking care of their interests.

Let us not allow this isolated incident to mar our trust and confidence in the Red Lions. I truly admire and salute the skill and courage displayed by the team. They train very hard to put on a thrilling performance.

It is good that SAF personnel appear every year at the NDP to remind all Singaporeans of the important role they play as the country's defenders in its time of need.

Harry Ong Heng Poh