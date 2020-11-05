Bouquets: SIA: A great way to dine

Words alone cannot express our heartfelt thanks to the Singapore Airlines staff for the tremendous work put in to make our A-380 restaurant dining experience a wonderful one.

From the moment my husband and I stepped into the airport, to the first crew member who greeted us and the warm, cheerful staff each step of the way, the experience was just awesome.

The pre-dining activities were well planned and interesting - in particular the aircraft tour.

The dining experience in the ultra-suite was another terrific experience. The sweetest thing happened when the crew gave us a wonderful 27th wedding anniversary surprise with a personalised card and many gifts.

For us, this event will remain a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Deciding to go for this A-380 dining experience is one of the best decisions we have made.

Daphne Loh Lai Yoong